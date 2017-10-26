Pupils to dissect pigs when school hall is turned into autopsy lab

Schoolchildren will dress up in scrubs to dissect pig organs when a mobile autopsy lab arrives in the resort early next month.

Youngsters from schools across the Fylde coast will cut open brains, carry out a heart operation, and carry out a liver examination when anatomist and teacher Samuel Piri turns Blackpool’s Aspire Academy into an operating theatre.

Russ Bradshaw, who oversees science taught to around 4,500 pupils at schools run by the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), said: “The kids are going to be as hands on as possible.

“There’s a wow factor, which needs to be in science because so many students are putt off because they deem it hard.”

Letters were sent home to pupils at a number of FCAT schools, including Montgomery in Bispham, Unity Academy in North Shore, and Garstang Community Primary School, asking them to express an interest in taking part in the event, which will be held for high school pupils on Tuesday, November 7, and primary school pupils the day after.

Around 65 youngsters – who have an interest in medical careers – were eventually chosen. Permission from parents was needed.

They will be taught by Operating Theatre Live, which was founded by Samuel Piri and holds the UK’s only licence to use animals for educational purposes, with the sessions set to be broadcast live over Facebook.