Pupils blindfold hospital staff

Youngsters from Highfurlong School showed staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital what it’s like to live with a disability during a visit.

Pupils from the special school, in Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, blindfolded staff including porters and receptionists and dressed them in garments that made it harder to move. Staff were then encouraged to carry out simple tasks like threading a needle, looking for items in a bag, reading, and completing a form.

Those taking part said they felt ‘disorientated’

Paediatric patient experience officer Rebecca Addey, who organised Monday’s visit, said: “The pupils’ session put staff in their shoes and demonstrated real difficulties that some of our patients face.”

Highfurlong assistant head Joanne Ashton added: “We’re raising awareness of what it means to have additional needs.”

