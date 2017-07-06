Nurses team up to put on charity ball

Two childrn’s nursing sisters have organised a charity ball this Saturday with a bit of help from a Thornton digital design agency .

Steph Holmes and Louise Paramel from Blackpool Paediatric Unit have teamed up with Chris Taplin from RTDCreative for the ball at the Imperial Hotel in aid of the unit and blood cancer charity DKMS.

Steph Holmes and Louise Paramel said: “We have both worked on the children’s unit at Blackpool for many years and we’ve seen many children and their families go through some really challenging times in relation to many conditions but especially blood cancers.

“Over the years, we’ve seen all the staff work incredibly hard to support the families through these tough times. The money we raise will go to improving the care we can give to the children and their families but it will also increase the opportunities for staff development.”

Chris Taplin, from RTDCreative, said: “My daughter spent three nights on the ward and as a parent it was incredibly frightening. They deserve all the support they can get.” Call 01253 956900 for details.