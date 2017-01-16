New neonatal room opens at Victoria hospital

A new family room is now available to use on the neonatal unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Formerly an isolation room, staff have decorated and furnished the room in order for families and staff to use it in many different ways.

We now have a lovely, bright room with a relaxing environment so parents and siblings can spend time together with the older babies in preparation for discharge home

Money was raised for the room by a number of former patients’ families via the hospital’s charity, Blue Skies Hospitals Fund.

Ward manager Catherine Nash said: “Some of our babies can stay on the unit for many weeks and parents often spend hours next to the cot side.

“We now have a lovely, bright room with a relaxing environment so parents and siblings can spend time together with the older babies in preparation for discharge home.”

The room is also used for conversations between families and medical staff, proving support to mums who are trying to establish feeding, on special occasions, such as a blessing, and as a private area following a bereavement.

It has cushioned flooring to keep little players safe and also has facilities where mums can play music and read books to the babies in a more stimulating environment.