New look for Fylde coast hospice

Trinity Hospice has unveiled a new logo to go with its recent refurbishments.

The design was made after talks with staff, volunteers and supporters with help from Manchester-based agency Epigram.

It was paid for by a donation from a corporate supporter.

Trinity Hospice chief executive David Houston said: “We are all extremely proud of our refreshed brand. Our research showed that the old logo was not memorable.

“Our new logo takes its inspiration from the colours which launched Trinity over 30 years ago and from our gardens, presenting a feeling of calm, and of life continuing.

“The three seeds leaving the flower head are indicative of our three boroughs and also show that we provide hospice care in the hospital, throughout the community and in our own buildings. We always champion compassion and care above all else, but we recognise that as the world changes, so must we.”