MP supports mums in Epilim drug fight

Fleewood MP Cat Smith has spoken in Westminster in a debate on birth defects caused by epilepsy drug Sodium Valproate in pregnancy.

Since the 1970s women with epilepsy and other conditions have been prescribed the drug, which is often known by the name Epilim, to help to manage their condition.

However, despite it being known that it can cause birth defects, the women were not informed about the medical risks.

Ms Smith, the Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said: “During the debate I was pleased to pay tribute to my local resident Janet Williams and her fellow campaigner Emma Murphy.

“These women have fought hard to get this far.

“I’ll continue to support them in getting justice through an inquiry as well as compensation to support their children as they live with the consequences of this terrible medical cover up.