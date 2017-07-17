Movement founder’s inspirational hospital speech

The founder of a heart-warming movement that put a teepee in Blackpool Victoria Hospital has given a talk to staff there.

Maff Potts, from Camerados, was invited to speak at the hospital’s Grand Round a weekly staff presentation on various topics.

He talked about the movement’s ethos, which is: ‘The answer to all our problems is each other.’

After a short video highlighting Camerados’ work, Maff said the teepee has been its most successful project to date.

“By coming here, we have learned that hospitals are fairly stressful and emotional places,” he said.

“You can be with someone at the end of their life or welcoming a new life into the world. Even getting an appointment, finding the right place and being there at the right time can be stressful.”

The large teepee, put up in the main entrance, is full of fairy lights, rugs, sofas, and beanbags, and will be open to staff, patients, and visitors 24/7 until Monday, July 24.

Development manager Sarah Mortimer said: “We wanted something that would create such an impact in a clinical setting, where you walk past and ask, ‘What’s that?’”

Camerados already runs a cafe inside Blackpool Central Library, and has recently gone global after opening in the USA.