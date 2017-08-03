Mobile advice from cancer experts

Macmillan Cancer Support will unveil its new mobile information and support team in Blackpool next week, when they visit the resort to provide free sun awareness and cancer advice.

The new Mobile Information and Support (MISS) team are a group of frontline health and social care professionals with more than 25 years’ experience of caring and supporting people living with cancer.

Together they have the expertise to explain cancer treatments, side effects and the long-term management of living with and beyond cancer.

They aim to reach new communities across the North West and provide information and emotional support to ensure no-one faces cancer alone.

Their big green bus will be parked on the Comedy Carpet, opposite Blackpool Tower, on Thursday, 10th August, from 9am until noon.