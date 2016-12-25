MERRY CHRISTMAS: Youngsters in hospital open presents given by Facebook users

Two friends used a Facebook page to generate hundreds of Christmas presents for young patients on the children’s ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Sue Ridley from Bispham and Michelle Green from Layton presented the gifts to the ward earlier this week.

Michelle said her son Finlay, four, had been looked after on the Neonatal Unit at the hospital and Sue said her grandson, Jake, two, had also been on the ward.

Sue said: “It’s nice to see the reaction from the children – it’s good to be able to help.

“It’s sad when children have to be in hospital at any time of year but at Christmas it’s especially sad.

“We want to put smiles on their faces.”

Donations came in from members of the public from across the Fylde coast and Household Toys of Fleetwood gave special support to the appeal.

Michelle and Sue’s next appeal for the children’s ward will be at Easter.