Make it a huge splash for fund

Trinity Hospice’s Colour Splash fund-raising event is back on St Annes beach this weekend for a third year - and organisers are hoping it will be the biggest and best yet.

Two thousand participants are expected on the sands on Saturday morning for the 3k jog with a difference, beginning at 11am.

The Colour Splash had proved a big hit for Trinity since being introduced to mark the hospice’s 30th anniversary in 2015, with the previous events generating £70,000 each, and organisers are hoping to top that this time.

Linzi Young, Trinity’s head of fund-raising, said: “The Colour Splash has quickly established itself as a really popular fun event and we hope this year’s run will be a record breaker.”

Starting at Starr Gate, participants head down the beach for 1.5km towards St Annes then do a U-turn and head back up the beach to the finishing line.

Participants set off in white T-shirts, running, jogging or walking along the sands through a series of colour paint stations and by the finish end up wearing every colour of the rainbow.

Entries can be taken on the day at Starr Gate from 9am but anyone still to sign up is advised to arrive as soon as possible. Details are at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/events/blackpoolcoloursplash.

Meanwhile, a golf day at Royal Lytham, and St Annes Golf Club was also set to boost the coffers of Brian House Children’s Hospice.

The hospice’s chief executive David Houston and chairman of trustees Nigel Law took part among 12 teams of four each from across the Fylde coast and the day was sponsored by Ken Townsley’s Kentown Wizard Foundation.

Mr Houston, who lives in Ansdell, said: “We were really looking forward to teeing off our newest fundraising venture for Brian House.”