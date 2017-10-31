Kind-hearted Ken’s Santa Dash sponsorship means more cash to help poorly resort children

A former airport baggage handler turned multimillionaire has sponsored the annual Santa Dash – which will mean more cash for youngsters at Bispham’s Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Ken Townsley, who went from being made redundant to featuring on the Rich List, last year pledged £100m to worthy causes through his Blackpool-based charity.

More than 1,400 people took part in last year's Santa Dash

The Fylde philanthropist was yesterday described by hospice workers as the real ‘man in the red suit’.

Head of fundraising Linzi Young said: “Kentown Wizard has proved to be a quite incredible partner, covering the salaries of two of our most senior Brian House nurses,providing sponsorship for the first Brian House golf day at Royal Lytham, and now helping us ensure our annual Santa Dash brings in as much money as possible.

“What a wonderful way to round off the Brian House 21st birthday year. The support of Kentown Wizard has made such a difference to us over the last 18 months and we are so grateful.

“When we pull on our Santa suits, we will be thinking of Ken, and of the impact he is having on the lives of very poorly children on the Fylde coast.”

The annual event, usually held in aid of Brian House’s sister charity Trinity Hospice, will again see hundreds of people walk or run from the Sandcastle in South Shore to Central Pier and back.

Bosses hope it will raise £30,000 to end a year of big events, which have already brought in around £221,000.

Brian House and Trinity need around £3m in donations every year to help people with serious illnesses and their families.

The Santa Dash starts at 11am on Sunday, December 3. Entry costs £5 for children, £10 for adults, or £25 for families of two adults and two under-16s.

Participants on the 5k course receive a Santa suit and medal.

Enter online at www.blackpoolsantadash.co.uk or pick up a registration form from the hospice in Low Moor Road.