Hundreds taking to water for hospice

More than 400 swimmers will be aiming to raise as much cash as possible for Brian House Children’s Hospice at this Sunday’s Lytham St Annes Swimarathon.

Entries for the 31st annual charity event have closed at a total of 54 teams of eight swimmers each and all the money raised through sponsorship will go towards improving the family accommodation at the Bispham-based Hospice.

Michelle Lonican, Brian House’s community fundraiser for Brian House said: “Brian House celebrates its 21st birthday this year, so this a lovely birthday gift. Modern and more comfortable decoration will help make an unbearable situation just a little better for those who find themselves in need of our family apartment facilities.” Sunday’s swimarathon at St Annes YMCA Pool starts at 9am.