Hospital welcomes new junior doctors

Junior doctors fresh from medical school have started work at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The group of around 35 trainees began shadowing more senior colleagues at the end of July as part of their ongoing training.

They will follow current students – who were in their position 12 months ago – and will work in different speciality placements, rotating every four months to gain experience across the hospital, over the next two years.

“It is great to have 35 new [trainee] doctors on-site for the 2017 to 2018 year,” foundation programme administrator Rebecca Greaves said.

“We’re pleased to see them taking every opportunity to learn during their two-week induction programme.

“We are welcoming back trainees from Liverpool University, who have studied here as medical students, and it is great to have some local doctors from Lytham, and other areas of Lancashire, who are choosing to study at their own hospital.”

In a picture reflected nationally, the Victoria Hospital has a number of vacancies for doctors – with bosses making recruitment one of their top priorities over the coming years.

They recently launched a health academy for youngsters in a bid to entice local students to pursue medical careers closer to home.