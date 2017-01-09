Hospital signs midwifery ‘Caring For You’ charter

Blackpool Victoria Hospital has signed up to a charter aimed at better supporting midwives and maternity staff.

By signing up for the Royal College of Midwives’ Caring for You campaign, the hospital has shown its ‘commitment to staff’, the union’s regional officer for the north west Lesley Wood said.

She added: “I am delighted the trust has signed the charter. They have a committed team of midwives and maternity support workers at Blackpool. This is a very positive move by the trust and I welcome their commitment to staff and the people they care for.”

The hospital must now commit to five principles under the charter, by putting an action plan in place to promote health, safety, and wellbeing issues important to maternity staff; making sure they have access to a variety of shift patterns and flexible working; adopting a zero tolerance stance on bullying in the workplace; enabling access to occupational health; and nurturing a ‘compassionate and supportive workplace’.

The hospital’s head of midwifery, Nicola Parry, said: “The trust values all the midwives and maternity team members for the dedication and commitment they show, so ensuring that the families have the best possible experience.

“This charter is an excellent way to further show the trust’s commitment to ensuring the best possible staff experience to this most valued staff.”