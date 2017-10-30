HIV testing offered for awareness week

Health workers will be offering HIV tests at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, for National HIV Testing Week.

Events will be held on the mezzanine, close to the main entrance, from 9am until 4pm on Tuesday, November 21 and Thursday, November 23.

Organiser and HIV specialist Shane Faulkner said: “We really want to stop the stigma of getting tested.

“We are encouraging visitors, patients and staff to get tested for HIV and we also can screen for Sexually Transmitted Infections. (STIs).

“This is all completely confidential and staff will be on hand to offer advice and guidance.”