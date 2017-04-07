Here’s how you can have your say on local NHS services

Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which organises and pays for residents healthcare, will hold a regular drop-in session in the town centre to receive feedback about local NHS services, it announced.

It will be held at Central Library, Queen Street, from 10am until noon on the second Tuesday of every month.

Sessions are held regularly at different locations, but have not been well attended historically.

Dr Amanda Doyle, a Blackpool GP and the CCG’s chief clinical officer, said: “Good or bad, we really value the views of residents and want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to share theirs with us.”

Alternatively, go to blackpoolccg.nhs.uk/yourvoice