Here’s how to have your say on plans to axe NHS ‘vanity’ boob jobs

Plans to stop routine funding for cosmetic ‘vanity surgery’ on the NHS in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre is out for consultation.

Unless there is a medical need for it, operations such as breast implants and nose jobs will no longer be available in the majority of cases, health bosses revealed recently.

The local NHS ‘would not fund procedures where the main purpose is to change the appearance of a part of the body and not to treat a functional or medical problem’, a spokesman for Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.

And now residents have been told they can have their say on the plans.

Walk-in sessions will be held at the NHS Wesham Offices in Derby Road, Wesham, from 6.30pm until 8pm on Wednesday, November 22, and in the training room at South Shore Primary Care Centre in Lytham Road, Blackpool, from 5pm until 6.30pm on Thursday, December 7.

A survey can also be completed online at www.blackpoolccg.nhs.uk/harmonisation by resort residents, or www.fyldeandwyreccg.nhs.uk/say-clinical-policy-reviews by Fylde and Wyre residents.