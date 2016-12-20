Help is on offer for military veterans

Military veterans with emotional and mental health problems have been urged to get support this Christmas.

Experts from the Lancashire Military Veterans’ Service said the festive season for veterans ‘is often filled with anxiety, depression, loneliness, and family conflict’.

Its service manager Joe Crocock said: “Christmas is a sensitive time which makes it extremely difficult for people to ask for the help and support they need.

“The service is here to help, support and guide people to the skills and tools they need to begin to build a stable life again.”

Many of the Military Veterans’ Service’s staff are veterans themselves or have family members in the forces.

For more, or to self-refer, call 0300 323 0707 or lancashirecare.nhs.uk