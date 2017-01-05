Health scheme to be rolled out

A diabetes prevention programme is to be rolled out and will give people at risk of Type 2 education and lifestyle coaching, health bosses have announced.

Lancashire, along with Cumbria, is one of 13 new areas announced nationally that will roll-out the scheme in an effort to combat the condition, which can cause serious health issues.

Diabetes is also estimated to cost the NHS around £10 billion a year, with GPs being able to refer patients into the new programme.

Andy Curran, medical director for Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition which is affecting many people but is also largely preventable.

“The NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme will put people in control of their health by giving them the tools, information, and support they need to make changes to their lifestyles that can significantly reduce their risk of the disease and the potential complications associated with it, like stroke and kidney failure.”

Stephen Ryan, head of the north at Diabetes UK, said: “Every day, around 65 people with diabetes die before their time. It is extremely important we invest in preventing Type 2 diabetes and improving care for people who have Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, especially given the prevalence of diabetes in the north of England is higher than the national average.”