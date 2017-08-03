Have your say on health service

Members of the public are being invited to share their views on healthcare provision in Blackpool.

Whether it be delays for treatment, types of care available or just to pay a compliment about the way you were treated in A&E – NHS Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the organisation that ‘buys’ and plans health services across the town, wants to hear from patients.

Drop in sessions will be held on Tuesday August 8 from 10am to noon at Blackpool Central Library in Queen Street and on Wednesday August 15 from 1pm to 3pm at Layton Library in Talbot Road.

Dr Amanda Doyle, a Blackpool GP and Chief Clinical Officer at NHS Blackpool CCG said: “Good or bad, we really value the views of Blackpool residents and want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to share theirs with us.”