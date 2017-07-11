Grandmother’s specialist cancer treatment in Germany is ‘working’, amazed daughter says

A grandmother battling terminal cancer in a German clinic has had a tube running from her nose to her stomach removed.

Janet Colgan is having specialist treatment for stomach cancer not available on the NHS after being given 12 months to live last September.

The 54-year-old’s daughter Kate said in a Facebook post the tube had been in for more than five weeks.

“It’s used to drain the stomach when the bowels are blocked,” she said.

“So this means the treatment is working. She can eat again and doesn’t need the tube. This is incredible!! I am amazed.”

Engaged mum-of-one Kate, 24, who lives in Crofter’s Walk, Ansdell, has been fundraising towards the cost of her mum’s treatment.

She said she has taken out a £50,000 loan to help pay for care at the Hallwang Clinic, which she said is costing £1,500 a day.

A picture of the bill showed a total charge of almost €21,350 – or £18,718.

Dozens of well-wishers have already donated to help Janet, and donations can be made online at tinyurl.com/yabpj2xs