Gran who died after flying to Germany for cancer treatment unavailable on NHS ‘fought until her last breath’

A grandmother who flew to Germany for specialist treatment after well-wishers raised thousands of pounds has died.

Janet Colgan died at Trinity Hospice in Bispham after a 13-month battle with stomach cancer.

Her family launched a fundraising campaign last year – backed by celebs including comedy duo Cannon and Ball and Man Utd’s Joe Riley – to fly her to Germany for immunotherapy treatment not available on the NHS.

The 55-year-old, who grew up in Fleetwood and lived in Ansdell, responded well, with daughter Kate saying the treatment was ‘working’ in July.

But her condition suddenly worsened, and she died surrounded by family on Sunday night.

She was survived by Kate, 25, son Taylor, 20, son Chad, 28, daughter-in-law Leah, 19, granddaughter Macy, 11 months, and her husband Mark.

“What my mummy went through is unimaginable,” Kate said.

“But right until the last breath she fought so hard. She didn’t want to leave us.”

Kate also described her mum as ‘the most amazing, brave woman’.

Mrs Colgan was given 12 months to live by doctors last September, after the stage four cancer was found to have spread to her lymph nodes and peritoneum.

The former mortgage adviser, who quit her job due to her health, spoke out about her illness to encourage others with reoccurring symptoms, however mild, to see a doctor. She said: “I didn’t feel dreadfully unwell, that’s the scary part. It’s a funny journey, to be honest. Your emotions go from rock bottom to quite positive.”

A funeral service will be held at St Annes Parish Church at 9.15am on Friday, and later at Park Crematorium in Lytham, followed by a celebration of life at the Glendower Hotel, on St Annes Prom.