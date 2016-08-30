Fylde coast women to plead for organ donation

A young woman who had a lung transplant and another who allowed her dead husband’s organs to be used to save the lives of others are to tell their tales at a public meeting.

Members of the public are being invited to a presentation on organ donation to encourage more people to sign up to the life saving register.

Rosie Neath who had a lung transplant at the age of 27 due to cystic fibrosis will be one of the hosts of the seminar at the Cardiac Lecture Theatre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Rosie was left fighting for her life in December 2014 when her lungs failed after returning home from a family holiday.

Luckily a donor was found for the former Collegiate School pupil and NHS worker and she was rushed to Manchester for a double lung transplant.

Also speaking will be Jo Haythornthwaite ,of St Annes, who lost her husband, John, to a brain haemorrhage eight years ago, but wanted his organs to help other people desperate for transplants.

Since then she has campaigned to get other people to sign up to the register to help the thousands of waiting patients

The event, Organ Donation – The Ultimate Gift, is being run by Lee Coulthard, organ donation specialist nurse, on Tuesday, September 6, from 10.30am to 11.30am in the Cardiac Lecture Theatre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Lee said: “Organ donation is not an easy subject to talk about. None of us really want to discuss dying when we believe we have a long life in front of us, yet the fact is in this day and age you are more likely to need a life-saving transplant than to actually donate.

“For those in need of a transplant, the wait can be agonising yet there is a huge expectation that a donor organ will become available.

“Sadly, however, three people die every day waiting for that important call. Making your decision to donate after your death and sharing your decision with your family is crucial so that your wishes can be honoured at the appropriate time and these lives can be saved.

“There can be many misconceptions about organ donation and together we hope to answer your questions and allay any fears relating to organ donation as we discuss the clinical facts of donation and the personal stories of giving and receiving organs as told by Jo and Rosie.

“We hope to provide some food for thought so that we generate valuable discussions among all who attend, discussions that may lead to a decision to register on the Organ Donation Register to potentially save lives in the future.”

To go along contact Jacinta Gaynor, on 01253 956673. The hospital trust is asking that attendees sign up to become member of the Trust to attend.

Membership can be arranged over the phone, is free, and there are numerous benefits for the Trust and the local community alike, which can be seen on the Trust’s website: www.bfwh.nhs.uk.