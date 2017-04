Free CPR training will be on offer at the Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool town centre, on Wednesday, April 19.

There are 40 places on offer over three sessions, and the training will include adult CPR, child CPR, information about using defibrillators, and the recovery position.

Participants will be given certificates.

To book, call Debra Day on 0779541911.

The training is being offered by centre bosses in association with the British Heart Foundation.