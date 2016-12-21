Fitness work lands hospital ‘gold’ award

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been given a gold award for helping staff get fitter.

The trust was one of just eight in the country to get the gong, from the Sport and Physical Activity @Work Awards, after introducing a number of health schemes in the past 18 months.

They include exercise bikes, free bike hire, running groups, weight-management training, resilience training, and roadshows.

Deputy chief executive of the trust, Tim Bennett, said: “Being physically active is an important part of physical and mental wellbeing, so we are very pleased to have been awarded gold status.

“The health and wellbeing of our staff is one of our main focuses of attention.”