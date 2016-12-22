Festive pharmacy opening times for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre - 2016

Heath chiefs are asking people to consider using appropriate alternatives to accident and emergency units over the Christmas/New Year holiday period.

Out of Hours services for the care of non-critical ailments can be accessed through NHS 111 who can arrange appointments at the Same Day Health centre or with the out of hours GP services. You can also access lots of advice from your local pharmacy. A&E is really only for the more significant injuries and life-threatening cases.

You can call your normal GP number between 8am - 8pm for urgent medical problems, they will either deal with your problem directly or will ensure you receive information on how best to access care. If you need advice outside of these hours you can call NHS 111 if you are unsure. They will direct you to the most appropriate care quickly and efficiently.

Patients should also consider:-

• Self-care – treat minor illness and injury at home using a well-stocked stocked medicine cabinet.

• Call NHS 111 for non-emergency medical advice

• Community Pharmacy – visit for expert advice and treatment for minor ailments.

Blackpool

Christmas Eve (Saturday 24th December) All Pharmacies will be open Christmas Eve, however closing times may vary. Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.

Christmas Day (Sunday 25th December)

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES, 01253 807 808 08:00 - 21:00

Boxing Day (Monday 26th December)

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES, 01253 807 808 08:00 - 21:00

Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE, 01253 622276 08:30 - 18:00

Lloydspharamcy, J Sainsbury Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY, 01253 351667 09:00 - 17:00

Morrison's Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY, 01253 343377 10:00 - 16:00

Lloydspharmacy, 110 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR, 01253 627932 11:00 - 16:00 Substitute Day

Tuesday 27th December

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES, 01253 807 808 08:00 - 21:00

Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE, 01253 622276 08:30 - 18:00

Lloydspharamcy, J Sainsbury Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY, 01253 351667 09:00 - 18:00

Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Clifton Road, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ, 01253 843847 09:00 - 18:00

Morrison's Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY, 01253 343377 10:00 - 16:00

Lloydspharmacy, 110 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR, 01253 627932 11:00 - 16:00

New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31st December) All Pharmacies will be open New Year’s Eve, however closing times may vary. Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.

New Year’s Day (Sunday 1st January 2017)

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES, 01253 807 808 08:00 - 21:00

HBS Pharmacy, Newton Drive Health Centre, Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8NX, 01253 304010 09:00 - 19:00

Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Clifton Road, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ, 01253 843847 10:00 - 16:00

Lloydspharamcy, J Sainsbury Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY, 01253 351667 10:00 - 16:00

Morrison's Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY, 01253 343377 10:00 - 16:00

Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE, 01253 622276 10:00 - 17:00

Cohens Chemist, Moor Park Health & Leisure Centre, Bristol Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0JG, 01253 354988 10:00 - 22:00

Monday 2nd January 2017

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES, 01253 807 808 08:00 - 21:00

Lloydspharamcy, J Sainsbury Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY, 01253 351667 09:00 - 17:00

Lloydspharmacy, 110 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR, 01253 627932 11:00 – 16:00

Morrison's Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY, 01253 343377 10:00 - 16:00

Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, , FY1 4TE, 01253 622276 10:00 - 17:00

Fylde and Wyre

Christmas Eve (Saturday 24th December) All Pharmacies will be open Christmas Eve, however closing times may vary. Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.

Christmas Day (Sunday 25th December)

Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham, Lancashire, PR4 3AD, 01772 683688 10 :00 - 13:00

Tomlinsons Chemist, 11 Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW, 01253 735305 11:00 – 14:00

Boxing Day (Monday 26th December)

Lloydspharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, Lancashire, FY8 2JE, 01253 713741 09:00 - 17:00

Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 1BS, 01253 853168 10:00 - 16:00

WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 3TS, 01253 852376 10:00 - 16:00

Tuesday 27th December

Lloydspharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, Lancashire, FY8 2JE, 01253 713741 09:00 - 18:00

WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 3TS, 01253 852376 10:00 - 16:00

Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 1BS, 01253 853168 10:00 - 17:00

New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31st December) All Pharmacies will be open New Year’s Eve, however closing times may vary. Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.

New Year’s Day (Sunday 1st January 2017)

Lloydspharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, Lancashire, FY8 2JE, 01253 713741 10:00 - 16:00

WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 3TS, 01253 852376 10:00 - 16:00

Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 1BS, 01253 853168 10:00 - 16:00

Boots, 3 -5 St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, FY8 1SB, 01253 721668 10:00 - 16:00

Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, FY7 6NU, 01253 879410 10:30 - 16:20

Boots, 64-66 Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, FY8 5EW, 01253 736194 11:00 - 16:00

Monday 2nd January 2017

Lloydspharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, Lancashire, FY8 2JE, 01253 713741 09:00 - 18:00

WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 3TS, 01253 852376 10:00 - 16:00

Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 1BS, 01253 853168 10:00 - 16:00