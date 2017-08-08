Fears for Sinead O’Connor after Facebook video post

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor has sparked concern over her mental health after posting a video on Facebook.

The 12-minute post was recorded in a Travelodge in New Jersey, where she says she is now living.

“I’m all by myself. And there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist – the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero – and that’s about the only f****** thing keeping me alive at the moment, the fact that I’m his b***** hero… and that’s kind of pathetic.”

The tearful singer went on to say that she had spent the last ftwo years “wandering the world alone”, after losing her mother at 19, and losing custody of her 13-year-old son.

O’Connor continued: “Mental illness, it’s a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a s*** who you are. And you know what’s worse? The stigma doesn’t give a s*** who you are.”