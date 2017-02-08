‘Doctors failed to diagnose my son’

A probe is underway at Blackpool Victoria Hospital following the death of a young boy.

Five-year-old Kaden Hadfield died after attending hospital more than 20 times in two years – with doctors failing to diagnose him with arthritis, his devastated mum claimed.

“I feel like if Kaden had just had the medication he needed earlier he would be here today,” Caitlin, 25, said.

Former Hawes Side Academy pupil Kaden first began to complain about pain two years ago, when the family’s GP said he had sprained his ankle.

The pain got worse and, 18 months later when his other ankle began to hurt, Caitlin took her son to A&E.

She said tests showed a vitamin D deficiency and anaemia, but said Kaden was sent home with Calpol, Ibuprofen, and vitamin D and iron tablets. Later visits to the hospital were equally frustrating she claimed, and left her feeling like she was ‘banging my head against a brick wall’.

She said medics in the rheumatology department gave Kaden more Calpol despite tests showing tissue damage, and said she was told by a physio Kaden couldn’t do things for himself because she was doing it for him.

Kaden was finally diagnosed with systemic onset juvenile arthritis after getting an appointment at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

Treatment was initially successful, but the youngster began to suffer stomach pains – and had a heart attack.

Caitlin, who lived in Taymouth Road in Marton, before moving to Bolton, said she hopes to learn what her son died from, on November 28, at his inquest.

A hospital spokesman said a ‘case review is ongoing’ as a standard procedure.

“Our thoughts are with Kaden’s family at this sad time,” it added.