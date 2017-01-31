Doctor’s joy at landing top job in healthcare

A children’s psychiatrist has been appointed chairman of the leading national committee on child mental health at the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Dr Bernadka Dubicka, a doctor at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs The Harbour in Marton, hopes to use her new role to boost mental health care for youngsters.

She will take up her post on June 27 and hold it for four years.

She said: “I am delighted to have been appointed chair of this important committee.

“The faculty exists to promote, through the work of its members the mental wellbeing of young people and their families.

“This includes promoting training, exchanging experience and research, influencing public policies, promoting mental health awareness through working with the media and organising regular national conferences and local meetings.”

Dr Dubicka is also an Honorary Reader in child mental health at the University of Manchester. She has been with the Trust since 2007, working in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).