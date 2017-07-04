Daughter fears being ‘kicked out’ of private cancer clinic as bills mount up

A loving daughter has pleaded for help in paying her seriously ill mum’s medical bills – before they are ‘kicked out’ of a private clinic in Germany.

Janet Colgan is having specialist treatment for stomach cancer not available on the NHS, and Kate said it’s costing £1,500-a-day.

Janet's family was given this medical bill by private cancer clinic Wallwang in Germany

The 24-year-old, who has taken out a £50,000 loan to help pay for the care herself, said on Facebook: “Mum already showing improvements just from one chemo, she is going to the loo and having soup.

“But at this rate we are gonna be kicked out. I’m stuck and the pressure is too much. Can anyone help?”

Engaged mum-of-one Kate, who lives in Crofter’s Walk, Ansdell, shared a picture of the bill from the Hallwang oncology facility, which showed a total charge of almost €21,350 – or £18,718.

Dozens of well-wishers have donated to help Janet, including chef Paul Rowley, and Charlotte Southall and her mum Janet Thornton, who gave £5,000 each.

In a tearful video, Kate Colgan said this is the 'real face of cancer'

“Every day she is fighting,” Kate added. “She will have to have at least three to four rounds of treatment here before the NHS will take her on.

“Each round will cost £7,000, so I need approximately £28,000 for the treatment, plus the food and general medical care.”

Janet, 54, was given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes and peritoneum, in September.

Consultants told the mortage advisor she could only have a year left. Donate at tinyurl.com/yabpj2xs