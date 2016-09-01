Dad given £17k compensation for dental work

A patient whose face ballooned and jaw oozed with pus after dental work has received compensation of £17,500.

Richard Ogden, 57, from Warton, claims he received poorly-planned and poorly-executed dental work from Dr Johnston Jordan of Oasis Dental Care in Lytham (formerly Windmill Dental Surgery), which led to chronic infection.

Richard Ogden's teeth

Althought the dentist has not admitted liability, he settled out of court after intervention from the Dental Law Partnership.

The contract cleaner was advised in 2013 by Dr Jordan that he would be able to replace a failing bridge in his upper jaw without needing implants.

Mr Ogden claims he wasn’t told X Rays showed infection and no action was taken treat it before work started.

Soon afterwards, he began to feel pain and pus started seeping from a tooth.

Richard Ogden of Warton, who received compensation for poor dental work

Mr Ogden returned to Dr Jordan who found chronic infection, decay and a poorly fitted bridge. Root end surgery resulted in a tooth fracturing.

Dr Jordan then went off work sick, and Mr Ogden’s teeth became more painful.

“At first the pain wasn’t that bad but my teeth were oozing pus which made my breath smell really horrible,” he said.

“I could just taste rotting in my mouth.”

Mr Ogden said last Christmas was ruined by excruciating pain and his face swelled up.

He was prescribed antibiotics at hospital and referred to a specialist. In January, had his bridge removed and now wears dentures. He said he has been left with a fear of dentists.

A spokesperson for Oasis Dental Care said: “The majority of this treatment was undertaken before Oasis Dental Care acquired the practice, and Dr Jordan left shortly after this time.

“As a matter of course the Oasis Clinical Team undertakes stringent quality reviews of each practice we acquire, which contributes towards our 100 per cent compliance record with the Care Quality Commission. We provide regular and ongoing clinical training for all of our dentists across the UK to ensure these high standards are maintained.”