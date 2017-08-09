Cheeky Girls and BGT act DNA to welcome back Our Blue Light torch

The Our Blue Light mental health relay torch will arrive home in style following a five-month tour of the north.

Organised by resort paramedics Dan Farnworth and Rich Morton, the tour was launched at a fun day held on the Comedy Carpet in April.

A specially-designed torch was taken to Southport via jet ski after leaving the resort, and has travelled in an array of vintage emergency vehicles and carried by volunteers around Chester, Warrington, Manchester, Peak District, Yorkshire, and the north east, to raise awareness of mental health in the emergency services.

In the coming weeks, the torch will head home on a six-day walk from Carlisle, with people being urged to complete the last leg - Pilling to Blackpool - on Friday, September 22.

It will end its journey at Viva Blackpool, where a Strictly-style competition will be held the same day, after around 3pm.

The next night, a charity ball will be held inside the Tower Ballroom from 7pm, with the Cheeky Girls, Rachel McFarlane, and magic act DNA – Britain’s Got Talent finalists – all set to perform.

Dan said the relay has ‘exceeded all expectations’, and added: “We thought it would be hard to get people involved, but we have been taken aback by the amount of people that have been getting involved week by week.”

See ourbluelight.com/lastleg for more details on how to get involved.