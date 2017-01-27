Cancer battler: Positive attitude is crucial in fight

Having a positive attitude is crucial when fighting cancer, a Cleveleys man who battled the disease said.

Jason Bottomley, 45, spoke out ahead of World Cancer Day next Saturday.

The former primary school teacher is also urging people to attend an awareness event inside the mezzanine at Blackpool Victoria Hospital the day before, from 11am to 3pm.

He said: “I remained positive about the cancer when I was having treatment.

“If I have a fight on my hands, I respond in a positive way. I don’t like losing – my competitive streak has served me well.”

Jason went to his GP after finding a lump three years ago, and was told he had testicular cancer.

He underwent the surgeon’s knife to remove the cancerous cells – but the disease later returned and was noticed by doctors in his stomach.

After bouts of chemotherapy, Jason is 18 months clear, and has no plans to take it easy, and said: “I just saw it as another illness that could be treated.”