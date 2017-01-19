Blackpool’s GP shortage got worse last year

Blackpool still has fewer GPs than elsewhere in the country.

The town has 45.2 GPs for every 100,000 patients, down from 46 in 2015. The national average is 51.2.

In Fylde and Wyre there are 48.7, up from 46.3, according to figures released following a written question to the Department of Health.

Last year, it was revealed trainee doctors were to be offered a £20,000 incentive in a bid to persuade them to move to Blackpool.

The town was among the seven areas in the country with the lowest success rates in filling GP vacancies, with poverty in the resort partly blamed for the struggle attracting medics.

Last week, Prime Minister Theresa May was accused of using GPs as a scapegoat amid growing pressure on the NHS after demanding they open seven days a week.