Blackpool dementia hub to give support

A new initiative offering support for people worried about their memory has been launched in Blackpool.

The Fylde Coast Dementia Hub is a one-stop shop where sufferers, their family and friends, can get information, advice and practical support.

Hosted at Trinity Hospice, it is a joint initiative between Clifton Hospital, Blackpool Dementia Action Alliance, Trinity Hospice and Lancaster University, is being supported by Blackpool Council, the Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK, Blackpool Carers and many other organisations.

Coun Christine Wright, older people’s champion at Blackpool Council, said: “The Dementia Hub aims to make life easier for families whose loved ones are suffering from dementia, offering support and advice on coping with the illness.”

The hub will be held every month at Trinity Hospice.