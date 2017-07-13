Advice for patients at two GP practices closed after town centre blaze

Both Adelaide Street Family Practice and South King Medical Centre will be closed today because of the fire at the old Comrade Club overnight.

As many as 40 firefighters have been tackling the blaze.

Health bosses at Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have released details of interim arrangements that have been put in place for patients:

Adelaide Street Family Practice

Staff will contact any patients who have a pre-planned appointment for today.

Those who are able to travel and have an appointment for today it will be possible to be seen at Harris Medical Centre on Kentmere Drive instead.

Those unable to attend will be able to speak to a member of the practice clinical team on the phone; 01253 763556.

A CCG spokesman said: "Patients are asked for understanding during this period.

"The practice staff are doing all that they can to minimise disruption for patients today.

"Please only contact the practice if absolutely necessary."

South King Street Medical Centre

All planned appointments have been cancelled, and patients will be contacted 'in due course' to re-arrange.

Anybody with an urgent need should visit the Walk-In Centre in Whitegate Drive.

Those whose condition is not urgent but are unsure or would like advice on how to treat a complaint, can contact the free NHS 111 service.

Local pharmacies can also give free advice on how to treat a wide range of minor ailments.

A CCG spokesman said: "The practice staff are unable to get into the building and will not be able to take any telephone calls during today."