£62,000 x-ray machine to cut down on delays for cancer patients

A £62,000 x-ray machine has been delivered to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, after two years of fund-raising by two former breast cancer patients.

The efforts of former Vic nurses Ruth Boardman and Rena Shanahan, who run the Hint of Pink charity together, will mean anxious patients don’t have to wait as long for test results to come back.

Breast and plastic surgeon Debasish Debnath said: “The machine will provide instant confirmation of a successful biopsy or excision procedure, reduction of anaesthetic time, and a reduction in avoidable re-operation which will save theatre time and result in improved capacity.”

The new Faxitron Biovision machine will cut down on delays and waiting times, the hospital said, while also being able to x-ray larger tissue samples than before.

Pauline Traynor, lead mammographer, said: “When patients come in for breast surgery, sometimes we have to take a small sample, which needs x-ray confirmation using a mammography machine.

“At the moment, the sample is taken into the operating theatre and then has to go to another area for analysis.

“This new machine is portable and we will have it in the theatre. We can get an instant result and patients don’t have to be under anaesthetic for a long time.”

Breast care nurse Lynette Bracegirdle added: “At the moment we only have one machine that is used for everything. The new machine will mean a shorter waiting time for our patients.”