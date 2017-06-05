Heads are spinning after dance success

Young Blackpool dancers have got plenty to shout about after winning a haul of trophies at a recent competition.

Members of Urban Dance Project (UDP) showed off their talents at the BDO British Streetdance Championships, which took place at Blackpool Tower.

Founder Michelle Ramsey said: “After months of training, they did it.

“It’s super exciting news for Blackpool – many of the Urban Dance Project crews and dancers won at the BDO British Streetdance Championships.

“I could not be prouder.”

The competition saw the UDP’s Urban Dodgers becoming British Champions after scooping first place while UDP’s Urbanites were placed third.

UDP was founded in 2012 by Michelle, also known as Mimi.

Mimi has danced since the age of three, with a dance school background.

She gained a three year Performing Arts Diploma at London Studio Centre.

During this time she found a love for contemporary dance. Upon leaving college she got her first professional contract in Germany, as a dancer in Traume Theatre Salome, and went on to peform in Germany for six years.

UDP crews rehearse at Unity Academy in Blackpool.

For more information visit www.urbandanceproject.co.uk/