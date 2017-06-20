Head’s pride after watchdog’s praise

A Poulton school once ordered to improve by Ofsted has regained its official ‘Good’ status.

Carr Head Primary School on Carr Head Lane was praised by the education watchdog following an inspection.

Inspectors congratulated the leadership team at the school for creating ‘an aspirational school culture’, commenting that ‘staff are motivated and committed’.

Pupils were described as ‘sociable and exceptionally well-mannered,’ with year groups making good progress and attaining above national standards.

The report improves upon the school’s 2015 inspection, when the school was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating after it was revealed that achievement had declined since the previous inspection.

Headteacher Angeli Slack said: “I am immensely proud of everyone involved with our school: pupils, staff, governors and parents alike.

“I look forward to the future, of building on our successes to further enrich the education of our children.”

She added: “Carr Head is a wonderful school filled with wonderful people and while we are absolutely delighted with the report and Ofsted’s findings, we will not rest on our laurels.

“Our journey is only part way through and we are one step closer towards our goal of becoming an outstanding school.”

The Ofsted report read: “The dedicated headteacher and leadership team have worked successfully to secure significant improvements to the school’s work.

“The quality of teaching has improved since the previous inspection.

“It is good.

“Early years provision is good.

“It now ensures that children get a good start to their education and achieve highly.”