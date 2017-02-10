Head behind the scenes at Blackpool's famous fun park

Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be offering visitors a chance to see behind the scenes as part of the half term Showzam! festival.

The historic amusement park will be opening its doors on Valentine’s Day for special heritage tours

The visits take place on Tuesday between 10am and 1pm and start from the Globe Theatre. David Cam, who was company secretary of Blackpool Pleasure Beach for more than 40 years will lead the way. The tour costs £14 per person.

On Monday and Tuesday Stageworks costume tours take place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm,again starting from the Globe Theatre, giving visitors a behind the scenes peek. The tour costs £14 per person.

Also on Monday Dance It classes take place in the Arena Dance Studio at 10am and 1pm, led by acclaimed choreographer Lynsey Brown. Prices for both classes are £2.50

And on Tuesday Magician Russ Brown hosts Magic It, which will lift the lid on some of the world’s greatest illusions.

Classes are at 11am or 2pm in the Horseshoe.

Each workshop costs £8 per person.