Head angered by roadworks plan silence

The head of Fylde’s biggest school has hit out at a lack of information from highways officials after a road closure prompted severe disruption.

Part of Blackpool Road at Ansdell is being resurfaced during the daytime this week and next.

It means buses which normally run past Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College is among the traffic being diverted - meaning a lengthy walk for students to access alternative stops.

The road between the junctions with Albany Road and Ansdell Road South is closed from 8am to 4pm, with the work due to finish just as the school breaks up for a fortnight’s half term break.

Headteacher Phil Wood said: “The diverted bus routes are causing significant problems for students travelling to and from school.

“We are working closely with the bus companies but we have been hampered by a lack of information from Lancashire.

“The school received no communication about the proposed roadworks except from staff from Blackpool Transport and this has made it very difficult to get accurate information to students and parents.

“It is a pity the roadworks were not scheduled during the half term weeks. That would have helped reduce the extra congestion in the surrounding area which is inevitable.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council, which didn’t directly tell the school,said: “In early August we notified local councillors, bus operators and emergency services of our plans for this work, as well as writing to residents directly affected by the scheme. We also placed signs at the site of the work two weeks in advance.

“We do consider how work being planned will impact upon anyone who will be directly affected, and try to accommodate reasonable requests which are raised before work begins, however our options are limited where alternative routes of access are available.

“We need to close the road to safely carry out this type of work and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”