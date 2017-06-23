‘He was my life’ - widow tributes to the ‘Cleveleys Cowboy’

The self-styled ‘Cleveleys Cowboy’, Eddie Earl Fletcher, has died, his family has announced.

Mr Fletcher – whose real name was Edmund – passed away in his sleep at Blackpool Victoria Hospital last Saturday, June 17.

Comedian Joe Pasquale met the Cleveleys Cowboy, Eddie Earl, at the Glenroyd Nursing Home Summer Fair in 1998

A funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Mr Fletcher regularly performed for visitors to The Saloon Bar on the Prom in the 1990s, and flew the country music flag for years on the Fylde coast.

He held similar cabaret shows at Flames on Fleetwood Road, Norbreck, every Sunday night.

He was also known for performing at Tram Sunday and Freeport in Fleetwood, and for his charity work, singing for free at care homes.

Eddie Earl and Majorie show the late former Blackpool mayor, Coun Les Kersh, how to line dance

His wife Marjorie said: “He was a lovely man and he would help anybody. He was my life.”

Mr Fletcher’s son-in-law Vincent Peake added: “As soon as he came home and took his hat off, he was back to the family man.

“He was two different people, but wherever he was he lit the room up.

“He had a loud, deep voice, and everybody knew when he was in the building.”

Born in Salford – the son of a police officer – Mr Fletcher served his time as an auto-electrician before going in the Army.

Later, he became an entertainer and worked the clubland curcuit for years, a self-taught guitarist and tenor sax.

He was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a keen supporter of Mencap.

“I feel you have to put something back into the world,” he said once.

In an announcement, his family said: “Eddie will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”