‘He delved for a kiss that wasn’t invited’

All political parties have a “responsibility” to deal with sexual harassment, Fleetwood MP Cat Smith has said, following her own experiences as a young activist.

Labour MP Cat Smith said she had to push away and run when a councillor attempted to kiss her after a party.

She was speaking to the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme yesterday.

Ms Smith, who is the shadow deputy leader of the Commons and shadow minister for voter engagement and youth affairs, said the incident took place many years and involved a senior Labour councillor with “a bit of a reputation”.

“As I was leaving, he chose to leave the party at the same time as me under the guise of wanting to walk me to the nearest station so I got home safely,” she said.

“He did try and hold my hand on that walk. I resisted and didn’t let him, but then once we got to the station he delved in for a kiss that definitely wasn’t invited.”