Having ball to help fight rare condition

Fun casino charity ball in aid of Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy, held at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. Pics by Ian Pennington
All bets were on, as a casino-themed charity ball raised more than £3,700 for a good cause.

The black-tie fundraising night took place at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool, in aid of the Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy Fund and Muscular Dystrophy UK. It was organised by Emma-Jayne Ashley, to fund research into the condition which affects her son Dregan Turner.

Emma-Jayne grew up in Blackpool and Dregan was born in the resort, but they now live in North Lincolnshire. Emma-Jayne has made it her mission to raise awareness of congenital myotonic dystrophy – a severe and life-threatening condition affecting every organ. The ring-fenced total raised for research into the condition so far stands at £76,000.

Emma-Jayne said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came and made the night a success, including Blackpool And The Fylde College for the casino. We had many wonderful donations for the auction and raffle. Manchester United donated a signed football. Music was provided by DJs Andy and Rich and photography by Ian Pennington.”

CMD International Awareness Day takes place tomorrow. See facebook.com/FightFund