Having ball to help fight rare condition

All bets were on, as a casino-themed charity ball raised more than £3,700 for a good cause.

The black-tie fundraising night took place at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool, in aid of the Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy Fund and Muscular Dystrophy UK. It was organised by Emma-Jayne Ashley, to fund research into the condition which affects her son Dregan Turner.

Emma-Jayne grew up in Blackpool and Dregan was born in the resort, but they now live in North Lincolnshire. Emma-Jayne has made it her mission to raise awareness of congenital myotonic dystrophy – a severe and life-threatening condition affecting every organ. The ring-fenced total raised for research into the condition so far stands at £76,000.

Emma-Jayne said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came and made the night a success, including Blackpool And The Fylde College for the casino. We had many wonderful donations for the auction and raffle. Manchester United donated a signed football. Music was provided by DJs Andy and Rich and photography by Ian Pennington.”

CMD International Awareness Day takes place tomorrow. See facebook.com/FightFund