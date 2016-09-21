Have your say on South Shore

Residents of South Shore are being urged to attend the first meeting of a new community group being set up in Blackpool.

The South Shore Community Partnership will hold its first meeting next Tuesday September 27 at Highfield Road Community Centre.

There will be a market place including information stalls between 5.30 and 6pm before the main meeting is held between 6 and 7.30pm.

It is hoped to follow this up with further regular meetings.

Among the priorities which will be discussed are ways of creating a cleaner and safer community.

Brian Coope, one of the organisers, said: “Come along to our first meeting and discuss how to structure your community, discuss your issues with local police, local councillors and other members of the community.”

The initiative is being backed by Blackpool and Fylde Neighbourhood Watch.

It has been set up partly to fill the gap left by the disbanding of the area forums which had previously provided a vehicle for residents to raise neighbourhood issues.

Anyone wanting to find out more about the South Shore Community Partnership can email enquiries@sscp.co.uk