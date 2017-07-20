Have a shout at being the next town crier

Oyez, Oyez! Do you fancy your chances of being in with a shout as town crier?

Colin Ballard, who has filled the role in Lytham and St Annes for the last five and a half years, is set to retire early next year - and he wants to hear from potential successors.

After a memorable stint in the distinctive red coat, Colin is set to hang up his bell on his 70th birthday in March.

“I have had a great time and it has been wonderful to get out and about and meet so many wonderful people at all of our marvellous local events,” said Colin.

“But I think March, when I turn 70, will be the right time to call it a day and be able to spend more time with my family. I would like in the first instance to hear from anyone who would like to take over the role and talk them through what it entails.

“It is open to anyone - there are women as well as men who are criers around the country, but there are only a relatively few of us and that number is even fewer in the north.”

Colin is particularly proud that his time as crier has included toasting Her Majesty on her 90th birthday and on her achieving the longest reign of a British monarch, ahead of Queen Victoria.

But he says that his greatest single memory of his time as crier was some six months after he took over the role when the Olympic torch came to town as part of its trail around the country to London.

Anyone who wants to find out more about the role can contact Colin on 07811 361238.