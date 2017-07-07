Have a go.......at walking football

With more than 800 walking football clubs across the UK, the FA has now drawn up a standardised rule book. Here’s what you need to know

Why: Conceived in 2011 by the Chesterfield FC Community Trust, walking football aims to inspire the over 50s to get out of their armchairs and back into exercise.

Walking football is gaining popularity across the county

It is accessible to anyone. Walking Football is designed to help people keep an active lifestyle, as well as getting those back playing football who had to stop due to injuries.

How it works: Quite simply, it is football without running that more closely resembles the five-a-side than 11-a-side game.

There are is a penalty of a free-kick whenever players break the walking rule. Other rules – free kicks are indirect, kick-ins replace throws, there are no offsides, the ball must be kept below head height

Benefits: The slower nature of the game allows older players to return to a sport they once loved – but have had no means to get back involved or methods of finding like-minded people. It also is a chance for participants to be able to kick a football again and re-live their years of being part of a team.

Walking football is gaining popularity across the county

Give it a go at:

Playfootball, Tag Lane, Preston, PR2 3TX

01772 693309

Lytham Town, Lytham Town FC, Ballam Rd, Lytham, FY8 4LF

07545 197512

Clayton Green Sports Centre, Chorley, PR6 7TL

01254 515151

Blackburn Rovers Indoor Centre

Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF

01254 508256