Hatches battened down as gusts howl around

Large waves batter the coast of Cleveleys, Lancs., as high winds hit the coastal Lancashire town. Yellow warnings for high winds and snow have been issued by the Met Office. The warnings will affect Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of the North West from Wednesday. 11 January 2017. Please byline Thomas Temple if pics used.

Hold on to your hats!

Gusts of up to 50mph battered the Fylde coast yesterday – with the threat of snow forecast today.

While Blackpool historically escapes the white stuff compared to the rest of the county, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow throughout today. Temperatures are set to fall as the day progresses, increasing the risk of a dusting.

But bright sunshine is forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Keep up to date on the Fylde’s weather and any disruption at www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk