Hatches battened down as gusts howl around

Hold on to your hats!

Gusts of up to 50mph battered the Fylde coast yesterday – with the threat of snow forecast today.

While Blackpool historically escapes the white stuff compared to the rest of the county, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow throughout today. Temperatures are set to fall as the day progresses, increasing the risk of a dusting.

But bright sunshine is forecast for Friday and Saturday.

