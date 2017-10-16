Harvesting great fun for everyone

Have your say

Volunteers at Horsebridge Community Centre in Grange Park enjoyed the fruits of their labour during their Harvest Festival celebration.

The event, organised by the Open Door Project committee at the centre on Horsebridge Road, saw a range of activities from apple bobbing to playing ‘conkers’ for residents to enjoy.

Sheila Wrench, from the Open Door Project, said: “We were celebrating the harvest season with lots of activities for residents.

“We had different games such as bat the rat, colouring, painting, and conkers for the children to take part in.

“They really enjoyed themselves which was lovely to see.

“Some of the children didn’t know how to play conkers so one of the helpers, David Leach, showed them the tricks.

“We also had a Ploughman’s Lunch and a raffle of food hampers.

“We raised money for a local charity.

“It was a lovely day.”

Future Open Door events are planned for the next couple of months.

The Open Door Project annual general meeting will be held at the Argosy Centre on Wednesday, October 25.

It will start at 3.30 pm and the guest speaker will be Paul Rawson from The Comfort Zone, based at North Shore Methodist Church on Dickson Road.

A buffet tea will be served.

On Friday October 30 there will be a Beetle Drive with hot pot supper.

It costs £4 and starts at 6.30pm.

On Saturday November 18, there will be a pre-Christmas celebration at Horsebridge Community Centre.

It will be held between 11am and 2pm.

There will be activities, a raffle, buffet and entertainment. It will cost £3.

Sheila added: “We’ve got lots coming up.

“We look forward to welcoming people to our events.”