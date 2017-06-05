Harassment suspect wanted by police officers

A 62-year-old man is wanted by police on suspicion of harassment.

Stephen Clarke, of Hopes Carr, Stockport, is believed to have breached a court order by contacting a woman in Waterloo Road at around 1pm on May 29.

The 62-year-old has links to both Blackpool and Manchester areas.

Officers are appealing for information and are urging anyone who knows where Clarke is to contact police.

PC Ian Byrne, of Blackpool Police, said: “We want to find Clarke and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

“It is thought he has links to Blackpool and Manchester.

“If you see him, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on (01253) 704270 quoting the log reference number 1564 of May 29.